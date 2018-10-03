Toronto-area home sales in September up 1.9% from year ago

TORONTO – The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in September in its region climbed 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

The board says sales through its multiple-listings system totalled 6,455, up from 6,334 in the same month last year.

The average selling price in September was $796,786, up 2.9 per cent from $774,489 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the MLS HPI composite benchmark price was up by two per cent year-over-year.

New listings totalled 15,920, down 3.1 per cent compared with 16,433 in September 2017.

The board says with sales up year-over-year and new listings down, market conditions became tighter.