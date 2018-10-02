City of Hamilton
October 2, 2018 10:46 pm
Updated: October 2, 2018 11:36 pm

Water main break floods east-end neighbourhood

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Woodward Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant

City of Hamilton
A A

A major water main break in Hamilton’s east end caused flooding and a massive headache for dozens of homeowners.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening when a 20-inch pipe in the area of Grace Avenue and Dunn Avenue burst and flooded roadways and homes in a nearby neighbourhood.

Andrew Grice, director of Hamilton Water, said city workers were going door-to-door speaking with residents, trying to fully assess the scope of the damage.

Hamilton police closed off some roads in the affected area, which included homes from Knox Avenue east to Woodward Avenue, and Glow Avenue north to Grace Avenue.

Grice said the pipe that burst flows directly from the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant and carries water to the rest of the city.

The cause of the break is currently unknown.

Water and power have been shut off in the area and city crews will begin repair work on Wednesday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Hamilton
Flood
Flooding
Hamilton
Water
Water Treatment Plant
Woodward
Woodward Avenue
woodward avenue wastewater treatment plant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News