Water main break floods east-end neighbourhood

A major water main break in Hamilton’s east end caused flooding and a massive headache for dozens of homeowners.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening when a 20-inch pipe in the area of Grace Avenue and Dunn Avenue burst and flooded roadways and homes in a nearby neighbourhood.

Andrew Grice, director of Hamilton Water, said city workers were going door-to-door speaking with residents, trying to fully assess the scope of the damage.

Hamilton police closed off some roads in the affected area, which included homes from Knox Avenue east to Woodward Avenue, and Glow Avenue north to Grace Avenue.

Grice said the pipe that burst flows directly from the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant and carries water to the rest of the city.

The cause of the break is currently unknown.

Water and power have been shut off in the area and city crews will begin repair work on Wednesday morning.