3 injured in 4-vehicle collision involving moose on Hwy. 69

Three people were injured in a four-car collision involving a moose on Highway 69, police say.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Saturday just after 11:30 p.m., an officer responded to a collision on Highway 69 in the Township of The Archipelago.

Police say a northbound vehicle pulled out to pass a transport truck and collided with a moose.

READ MORE: Man charged with driving double the speed limit on Hwy. 26

Officers say while the moose lay dead on the highway, three more vehicles hit it.

According to police, two drivers and one passenger were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collisions.