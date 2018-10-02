3 injured in 4-vehicle collision involving moose on Hwy. 69
Three people were injured in a four-car collision involving a moose on Highway 69, police say.
According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Saturday just after 11:30 p.m., an officer responded to a collision on Highway 69 in the Township of The Archipelago.
Police say a northbound vehicle pulled out to pass a transport truck and collided with a moose.
READ MORE: Man charged with driving double the speed limit on Hwy. 26
Officers say while the moose lay dead on the highway, three more vehicles hit it.
According to police, two drivers and one passenger were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collisions.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.