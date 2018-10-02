‘Apprentice UK’ denies altering photos despite 3-handed men

Fans of U.K.’s The Apprentice are taking jabs at the reality television show for what appears to be a Photoshop fail after promotional pictures show contestants with three hands.

Fans of the BBC show were quick to point out on social media that contestants Frank Brooks and Kayode Damali appear to have three hands in the show’s official profile photos.

Here’s a look.

However, a BBC spokesperson denied the show altered any of the official photos, telling British newspaper the Telegraph the weird-looking hands were the result of an “odd lighting illusion” and merely a trick of the camera.”

Trickery or not, social media users are having a field day over the apparent Photoshop fail.

“Have spent the entire day laughing at this guy with three hands on #TheApprentice,” Ciara Knight tweeted.

“Right handed, left handed, and underhanded too,” Bob Burghardt tweeted.

Another suggested the show should be called “The Appendage.”

Earlier this year, Vanity Fair magazine was mocked for appearing to give actor Reese Witherspoon a third leg.

“Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am,” Witherspoon tweeted.

The magazine responded saying it was “just the lining” on Witherspoon’s dress.

However, Oprah Winfrey also appeared in a photo with Witherspoon in the issue of Vanity Fair, giving the TV talk show host a third hand.