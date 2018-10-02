Inquest called into death of Saskatoon Regional Psychiatric Centre inmate

An inquest into the death of an inmate at Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre is scheduled to take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Traigo Ehkid Andretti, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell on July 2, 2016. Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said staff immediately began performing CPR and emergency services were called. He could not be resuscitated.

Andretti was serving an indeterminate sentence since April 23, 2014 for the first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and offering an indignity to a human body.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 for the death of his wife Jennifer McPherson, and subsequently charged with second-degree murder in the 2006 slaying of Myrna Letandre in Manitoba, for which he later pleaded guilty.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury can also make recommendations to prevent further deaths.

Coroner Brent Gough will preside at the public inquest being held at Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon.