London tops Amazon Canada’s list for pampering pets

Londoners love their pets, according to Amazon Canada’s sixth annual list of cities across the country that most pamper pets.

READ MORE: Steve Ryall named as London Humane Society executive director

The list was released Tuesday and shows London ranked first, followed by Calgary and then Vancouver. London reached the top of the list after climbing from the No. 4 spot the year before and the No. 7 spot in 2016.

London is also ranked first when looking only at pet fish, followed by Mississauga, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Brampton. The company says landlocked cities are most likely to spoil their pet fish.

The data also showed that Saskatoon, Kitchener and Gatineau buy the most accessories, grooming products, toys and treats for dogs while the majority of puppy purchases in Vancouver were for stylish accessories.

Amazon Canada says bigger cities show more spending on smaller pets, like cats, reptiles, and birds.

READ MORE: Shopping online? Canadians can thank new trade deal for $150 duty-free limit

The top 20 cities that pamper their pets the most are:

London, Ont. Calgary, Alta. Vancouver, B.C. Kitchener, Ont. Saskatoon, Sask. Mississauga, Ont. Gatineau, Que. Burnaby, B.C. Windsor, Ont. Regina, Sask. Richmond, B.C. Winnipeg, Man. Edmonton, Alta. Markham, Ont. Ottawa, Ont. Brampton, Ont. Surrey, B.C. Hamilton, Ont. Toronto, Ont. Laval, Que.

The data is based on per capita sales for pet items purchased from Amazon.ca between August 2017 and August 2018 in cities with more than 100,000 residents.