What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday

It’s here, folks: the first long weekend of the fall season.

Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, is a statutory holiday so read on for details on what’s open and closed in Ottawa that day.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores are closed on Monday, but not all. Among those keeping their doors open are: Loblaws on Rideau Street downtown is open 24 hours, as usual. Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Metro on Rideau Street is open 24 hours. Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed on the statutory holiday.

Other shopping

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Some drug stores like Shoppers and Rexall will remain open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The other major malls in Ottawa, including Bayshore, St. Laurent, Place d’Orléans and the Tanger Outlets, are closed.

The ByWard Market is open normal hours but you should contact individual stores in the area for their hours.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada (usually closed on Mondays at this time of year) is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature (usually closed on Mondays) is open. The museum’s website doesn’t specify what hours.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open regular hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum is open regular hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History (in Gatineau) is open regular hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other

Banks are closed. (Check your branch for Sunday hours.)

The ByTowne Theatre, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres are open.

City of Ottawa services (for a comprehensive list, click here)

Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed. They’ll reopen with regular hours on Tuesday.

The Provincial Offences Court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., will be closed.

There won’t be any curbside garbage, recycling or green bin collection on the statutory holiday. Thanksgiving pickup will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.

All municipal child care centres are closed.

City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums are closed — except for the Karsh-Masson Gallery and the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery.

Some indoor pools and fitness centres will be open with modified schedules. Contact a specific facility to confirm their hours and programming.

The 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.

Transit

All municipal parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule.

will operate on a Sunday schedule. OC Transpo operations: The customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The other centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent will be closed. The transit information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders may book trips for Thanksgiving by calling 613-244-7272.

will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders may book trips for Thanksgiving by calling 613-244-7272. Para Transpo operations: Taxi coupons (613-842-3670) will be closed. The reservations line (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trip cancellation line (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

