Colorado bowling alley staffer dies after becoming stuck in pin setting machine
The owner of a southern Colorado bowling alley has died after getting stuck in a pin setting machine.
Police in Florence, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) southwest of Denver, say they responded to a call early Sunday afternoon and found 65-year-old Ector Rodriguez of Penrose stuck in the machine at Fremont Lanes.
He was unconscious and not breathing.
Emergency responders determined he had died.
Florence Police Chief Michael De Laurentis says no foul play is suspected and the death is believed to be an accident.
