Ottawa police lay charges in alleged historical sexual assaults

Ottawa police have charged a 62-year-old Ottawa man with several sexual offences as a result of alleged incidents that occurred 30 years ago.

Police said Monday the investigation was started in July after an alleged victim came forward with accusations against the man.

READ MORE: Ottawa police officer facing sex assault charge: SIU

Jacques Joly of Ottawa has been charged with two counts of indecent assault on a female, five counts of gross indecency, one count of rape, two counts of sexual intercourse with a female under 14 years of age, two counts of sexual intercourse with a female between 14 and 16 years old and two counts of indecent assault on a male.

Investigators believe that there may be other victims and are asking them to get in contact with police.

READ MORE: 11 new charges against Ottawa police officer accused of sex assault, uttering threats

Police say there have also been charges laid under the Youth Criminal Justice Act in regards to historical incidents but police say no further information will be released on those charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).