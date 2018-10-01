Brant County crash sends 2 drivers to hospital
A two-vehicle crash in Brant County has left two people fighting for their lives.
It happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. on Governors near St. George Road.
The OPP say the two vehicles appear to have hit head-on.
Both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.
