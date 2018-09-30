Grief counsellors at Similkameen Secondary after horrific crash

The Okanagan-Similkameen school district says grief counsellors and members of the critical incidence team will be at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School on Monday after a horrific weekend crash near Keremeos, B.C. claimed the life of a 17-year-old teenager and injured three others.

Superintendent Bev Young says three of the students involved in the crash attend SESS. Friends told Global Okanagan they went to the highschool on Sunday night to set up a memorial for the deceased teen in the parking stall he was known to frequent.

Keremeos RCMP said officers responded to a single vehicle rollover in the 2400-block of Upper Bench Road, just outside of Keremeos, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon attendance, officers located the 17-year old driver and a 15-year-old female passenger who were both ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a young man from Olalla, B.C. was later pronounced deceased in hospital. The 15-year old female suffered serious injuries.

Police confirm 17-year-old driver from #OlallaBC deceased in early morning crash near #KeremeosBC Three other teens sent to hospital. pic.twitter.com/O3HF2C1ydZ — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) October 1, 2018

Friends tell Global Okanagan the female passenger was flown to a Vancouver hospital in grave condition. Her family is on route to be by her side.

A 14-year-old female passenger and a 17-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

A collision analyst and reconstructionist is on scene. The roadway is closed to all traffic and detours are in place.

“It is early in the investigation, however the driver and seriously injured passenger were believed not to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident,” said the RCMP release.

The BC Ambulance Service said four people were taken to hospital; two in critical condition and two in stable condition.

Friends tell Global Okanagan that the teenagers had attended a party in the Cawston-area the night of the accident. The roads were wet due to recent rainfall.

Police have not confirmed if weather conditions, speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

More to come