Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers back in the saddle following months-long quarantine

After an outbreak of equine strangles caused the closure of the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers’ stables, the organization was eager to thank those that supported them through the difficult time.

Hosting their annual open house Sunday, the recently re-opened facility was the site of performances, horse back rides and more, as the club welcomed the public back in.

“Today, more than ever, it’s all about giving back,” explained Head Coach Angie Holt.

Strangles is a contagious respiratory infection that affects horses.

Once its presence was found, the stables were quarantined for eleven weeks beginning in May.

That meant missing peak season and some of their signature events.

“Financially it was a big strain on us because we missed out on most of our summer camp revenue,” explained Holt.

“We had to cancel our downtown horse show which is a big fundraiser for us, as well as our regular programming.”

Fortunately, they were able to re-open before the summer was out, giving them a chance to prepare for this year’s edition of the open house event, showcasing their skills through a musical ride and giving the public a chance to get close to the horses with stable tours and horseback rides.

This year’s event took a great deal of work to pull off and was the culmination of weeks and months of preparation.

“Every summer we do an annual August clean-up, which happened this year after our quarantine was lifted,” said Holt. “So we were able to move the horses off site in order to do an extra thorough disinfecting of every nook and cranny in the barn.

