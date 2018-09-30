Junior hockey Sunday roundup: Vees blank Bulldogs, Rockets break losing streak, Vipers lose

A round-up of Saturday’s games involving junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 5, Prince George 2

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Prince George Cougars 5-2 in Prince George on Saturday night at the CN Centre.

The Rockets opened the scoring early as Devin Steffler notched his first career WHL goal 23 seconds into the opening frame.

Just over five minutes into the period Kyle Topping extended Kelowna’s lead to two before Leif Mattson made it 3-0 just before the midway point of the period.

The Cougars got on the board with under five minutes to play thanks to Austin Crossley and the Rockets led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Midway through the middle frame Nolan Foote regained the Rockets three goal lead, but the Cougars responded just over a minute later to cut the lead to two once again. Kelowna led 4-2 after two periods.

In the final period Leif Mattson put the game out of reach for the Cougars scoring his second goal of the evening with just under six minutes to play.

Kelowna skated to an eventual 5-2 victory. The victory breaks a consecutive four game losing streak.

Kelowna’s record improves to 1-4-0-0.

The Rockets are back at home again following Saturday night for a Wednesday, Oct. 3 matchup with the Vancouver Giants.

BRITISH COLUMBIA HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 2, Alberni Valley 0

Energy was ripe at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday night as Jack LaFontaine recorded his first BCHL shutout as the Penticton Vees blanked the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 2-0.

Andre Ghantous scored the first goal for the Vees four minutes into the second period. The game remained close through 40 minutes as the Vees held a slim 1-0 lead.

David Silye found the back of the net with just 2:29 remaining as he flew into the Bulldogs zone following a turnover.

Alberni pulled their goalie for the extra attacker following the goal, and had sustained pressure in the Vees zone, but they wouldn’t solve LaFontaine who posted the 23-save shutout.

The Vees now get set to renew their long-storied rivalry with the Vernon Vipers next Friday at the SOEC.

The announced attendance for Saturday’s game was 3,410.

Merritt 5, Vernon 2

The Vernon Vipers welcomed the Merritt Centennials Saturday night to wrap up the month of September.

The Vipers dropped a 5-2 decision to finish out the weekend split.

The Cents jumped out to an early scoring lead on the power play to go up 1-0 over the Vipers just two minutes into the opening period.

Jack Judson scored for the second straight night for the Vipers to tie the game up 1-all with Merritt with four minutes remaining in the first period.

Teddy Wooding scored early in the second period to give the Vernon Vipers a 2-1 lead over the Merritt Centennials.

The Centennials ripped up the third period with four goals.

Vernon’s next game is at the SOEC on Friday Oct.5 against the Penticton Vees.

Salmon Arm 4, West Kelowna 1

The West Kelowna Warriors lost 4-1 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Saturday night junior hockey action after defeating them 5-3 the night before.

The first goal came from Wyatt Head for West Kelowna nine minutes into the game.

Tyson Gafyer responded with two goals for the Silverbacks and was awarded the first star of the game.

West Kelowna started the third period with a minute of power play time, but were unable to capitalize.

That would prove costly with Noah Wakeford scoring his second goal in as many games for Salmon Arm three minutes in for a 3-1 lead.

Trevor Adams back handed the puck in for his fourth goal of the season and the fourth goal of the game.

The Warriors are back in the Shaw Centre next weekend to take on the Silverbacks Friday night to kick off Salmon Arm’s breast cancer awareness weekend.