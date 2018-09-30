Police investigate possible shooting after 2 people injured in Côte Saint-Luc

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) is investigating after an armed assault in Côte Saint-Luc on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Kingsley Road at 5:30 a.m. after gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived, they quickly located a man with lower body injuries.

“They were probably caused by gunshot,” said SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Officers also located a second victim nearby. Bergeron said the woman had injuries to the head that were possibly caused by a physical altercation.

Bergeron said police are unsure whether the woman was injured before or after the gunshots were heard.

Both victims, believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are hoping to meet with the victims later in the day.

Police believe an altercation broke out at an apartment on Kingsley Road and carried on outside.

There are no suspects yet, as the investigation is still in its early stages.