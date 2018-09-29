Buzz in the air at Winnipeg Cannabis Expo with pot legalization looming

The countdown is on.

With pot legalization less than three weeks away, hundreds of Winnipeggers poured into the RBC Convention Centre for the Cannabis and Hemp Expo to clear up any haze they had regarding marijuana.

“The goal is to educate the public and connect consumers with different cannabis groups as well as connect the industry,” show manager Kevin Blackburn said.

And the public had a lot to choose from as more than 50 exhibitors from across the country showcased products and made sure to answer any questions.

Delta 9 Cannabis VP of Marketing and Sales Marshall Posner says educating the public is a key part of the event.

“(We explain) where to buy safe and legal cannabis, the rules evolving around and how to consume it responsibly and in the best fashion possible,” Posner said.

Delta 9 recently announced they are opening a pot ‘superstore’ in St. Vital on October 17, the day marijuana becomes legal.

Among the exhibitors was chef Cody Lindsay, a former Canadian veteran, who said he was discharged from the service for using medical marijuana. Now, he cooks with cannabis and shares his recipes with others.

“Alot of veterans came to me, they didn’t want to smoke it, didn’t want it to smell up their house and since I was a Red Seal Chef, I said if this is what you want to learn, I can help you with this,” Lindsay said.

Organizers were expecting at least 600 Winnipeggers to attend over the two-day expo.

The event also runs Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

