B.C. woman aiming to set record as oldest person to sail solo around the globe

Jeanne Socrates calls her 38-foot sailboat Nereida her teammate.

She says the vessel is highly reliable — a good trait for something you plan to use to sail around the globe.

“I’m starting in Victoria. I won’t stop or do anything until I get back again,” Socrates told Global News. “Non-stop, solo, unassisted.”

Completing the circumnavigation would would mean breaking a world record, making the 76-year-old grandmother the oldest person to have ever done it.

But this isn’t her first attempt.

Back in 2013, Socrates accomplished the goal. Circumnavigating the world in just 259 days, and claiming the world record for oldest woman to complete the journey.

She’s made two attempts since, but both trips were cut short when rough seas damaged the sailboat.

“That was pretty horrible,” said Socrates. “A non-stop means just that, if you pulled in somewhere you’ve got to go back to your start, so it’s just trashed.”

But that coveted title, oldest person, was always in the back of her mind.

So, now she’s making the final preparations to try again. She hopes to set out on Wednesday.

“My motto is, ‘Life is precious, make the most of it.'”​