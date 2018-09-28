RCMP investigating Gypsumville hit-and-run
RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 30 on Provincial Road 513 west of Gypsumville.
A black truck travelling west struck a pedestrian and continued without stopping. The victim was left lying on the side of the road for about 10 minutes before a passerby stopped to help.
READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry set for former Winnipeg police constable accused in a fatal hit and run
The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-5224 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
WATCH: Parents of Selkirk teen killed in hit-and-run ‘tortured’ by tragedy
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.