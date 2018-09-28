Crime
RCMP investigating Gypsumville hit-and-run

RCMP are investigating a hit and run on Provincial Road 513 near Gypsumville.

RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on the afternoon of Aug. 30 on Provincial Road 513 west of Gypsumville.

A black truck travelling west struck a pedestrian and continued without stopping. The victim was left lying on the side of the road for about 10 minutes before a passerby stopped to help.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-5224 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or text ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

