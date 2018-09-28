Point Lepreau prepares for emergency exercise

People living near the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station can expect to see out-of-the- ordinary activity next week.

A full-scale emergency response exercise will include over 1,000 people and 35 agencies.

Helicopters will conduct aerial surveillance, while radio communications will simulate an emergency at Point Lepreau.

A licensing condition requires operations of this kind be conducted every three years at nuclear facilities.

“As part of our responsibility, we notify all residents within the community that this is going on, what they can expect to see during the two days of the exercise,” said Nick Reicker, NB Power Superintendent Emergency Preparedness and Environment.

Unlike emergency scenarios in the past, next week’s operation will focus on the recovery phase.

“We’re using this as a unique opportunity where we can assess the impacts of a radiological release, what’s the decision-making, what’s the information, what are the transfers that need to happen between all levels of government and response agencies,” Reicker said.

Information resulting from the exercise will be shared throughout the nuclear industry.

“So what we learn out of this, to strengthen our plans, helps strengthen other industries’ response plans from the lessons learned, especially going into a recovery-based exercise,” he said.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission will play a key role as well.

“What we do is we test the communications with both NB Power and with emergency measures organizations in New Brunswick,” said Peter Elder, the commission’s vice president.

“We have people who specialize in modelling so they can model the potential consequences of the accident and then help make decisions. We then deliver input into the rest of the federal plan.”

Elder says the scenario will be based on extreme circumstances.

“Coming into an emergency exercise, your assumption has to be all your other protection measures, and there are many of them in a nuclear power plant, have already failed,” he said.

The exercise is scheduled for Oct. 3-4.

Increased traffic can be expected north of Point Lepreau on Route 790 and Route 175 in the Pennfield Ridge area.

Included in the 35 agencies taking part are the Canadian Red Cross, various government departments and first responders.