Saskatoon weather outlook: more minus double digit wind chills ahead

Cool finish to September, snowy start to October expected.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Temperatures plunged back to their lowest levels seen in nearly half a year Friday morning with the mercury falling back to -6 C in Saskatoon, which felt like -11 with wind chill.

After the killing frost started the final Friday of September, mostly sunny skies helped warm us up into mid-positive single digits before noon.

Lots of sunshine is expected for the remainder of the day with an afternoon high making it up to around 7 C or so for a daytime high.

Friday night

A few more clouds roll in Friday night, helping provide a bit of insulation and a slightly milder morning low that will still sink back into mid-minus single digits.

Saturday

-9 is around what it’ll feel like Saturday morning with wind chill as clouds along the edge of a cold front swinging through build in and last throughout the majority of the day with a slight chance of flurries.

A cool northwesterly wind will kick in during the day as well and keep our afternoon high around 5 C before skies clear as an arctic high pressure system dives in Saturday night.

Sunday

That system will bring in another frigid start to the day on Sunday with temperatures dropping down to -9 and wind chills making it feel like the mid-minus teens in the morning.

It’ll take some time to recover from the chilly start on the final day of September with an afternoon high only making it a few degrees above freezing despite mostly sunny skies sticking around through the day.

Work week outlook

A disturbance sweeping by on Monday will bring in a good chance of snow to kickoff October before skies start to clear with some more sunshine by mid-week.

Daytime highs should stay fairly steady in mid-single digits throughout the week with overnight lows dropping a few degrees below freezing each morning.

