Winnipeg comedian crowned Top Comic at national competition

Winnipeg’s Chanty Marostica has earned top honours and a big cheque at the SiriusXM Top Comic competition at Just For Laughs42 in Toronto.

“Thank you so so so much to the judges and to Canada for voting!” said Marostica.

“Every single one of my competitors crushed it. This is a huge day for trans visibility and I’m honoured to be SiriusXM’s Top Comic.”

WATCH: Marostica has been a frequent guest on Global News Morning

The winner was decided by a panel of judges as well as the viewing audience. The event was hosted by Canadian Ben Miner.

“Canada has a reputation for producing some of the world’s best comedians,” Miner said. “The laugh-out-loud performances by finalists last night demonstrated the continued strength of our homegrown comedic talent. Congratulations to Chanty for delivering an outstanding set and a well-deserved win.”

With the win, Marostica took home $25,000 and guarantees her place in four Just for Laughs festivals in Canada and Australia. She also earned a spot in a JFL television special that will be aired in 2019/20.

Two runners-up – Sophie Buddle of Vancouver and Nick Reynoldson of Scarborough – were each awarded cash prizes of $2,500 and given TV spots, both at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and a co-headlining show at JFL42 in 2019.