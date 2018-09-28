Mayor John Tory disagrees with reduction of officers to Toronto police drug, gang units

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he profoundly disagrees with what police are calling a “realignment” to its drug, gun and gang units at a time when shootings and homicides are on the rise in the city.

“I’m going to the police board meeting this morning to ask questions about that and to indicate certainly my profound disagreement with any suggestion we should be applying fewer resources,” Tory told reporters ahead of the police board meeting Friday morning.

“I think the most important thing to understand is that this is an operational decision that is made by the police command itself. It’s not a decision made by politicians or police board members, but we do have the right to ask questions about it.”

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in a statement that members of the drug and gang unit are being “realigned in order to effectively continue the work they have been doing.”

READ MORE: Majority of Toronto residents believe city has ‘serious gun problem’: poll

“The units alone are responsible for more than 625 arrests, 160 gun seizures, hundreds of search warrants and almost half a million grams in illicit drugs,” Gray said.

“But the fact remains, like other areas of the service, these units have seen a reduction in numbers as members retire, resign and move around to other units. In order to ensure the work of these units continues as efficiently as possible, the teams will be reorganized. They will continue to do the great work they’ve been doing supporting our frontline members and keeping our streets safe.”

The Globe and Mail cites police sources who say numbers in the drug, gun and gang units, will be reduced from six to four members per team.

READ MORE: Ontario government to invest $25M over 4 years to combat gun and gangs in Toronto

Tory said the cuts come at a time when the provincial government promised to invest $25 million over four years to fight gun violence and gang activity in Toronto.

“We are hiring more police officers as we speak, 200 this year, and so it just doesn’t make sense that at that very same time we’d be reducing the resources allocated to guns and drugs and gangs,” Tory said.

Toronto police statistics show there have been over 300 shootings and more than 80 homicides so far this year.

The number of shootings prompted Toronto city council earlier this year to urge the federal government to ban the sale of guns and ammunition locally. Montreal issued a similar plea shortly thereafter.

VIDEO: Toronto police to use new provincial money to address gun violence issues