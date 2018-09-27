5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, September 27 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

1 – Culture Days BC

September 29-30

Stand Up for Mental Health Comedy Show

Saturday 7PM-9PM

The Yoga Root, North Vancouver

Bc.culturedays.ca

2 – Fall For Local Market

September 29 & 30

115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver





3 – Happenings at the Hatchery!

September 28-30

Noons Creek Hatchery, Port Moody

noonscreek.org

4 – Def Leppard & Journey

October 1 7PM

Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Rogersarena.com

5 – Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

September 27 – October 7

Various Venues Throughout the Okanagan

Thewinefestivals.com