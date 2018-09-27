5 Things To Do

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, September 27 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including culture days, Fall for Local Market, and the Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

1 – Culture Days BC
September 29-30
Stand Up for Mental Health Comedy Show
Saturday 7PM-9PM
The Yoga Root, North Vancouver
Bc.culturedays.ca

2 – Fall For Local Market
September 29 & 30
115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Fallforlocal.com

3 – Happenings at the Hatchery!
September 28-30
Noons Creek Hatchery, Port Moody
noonscreek.org

4 – Def Leppard & Journey
October 1 7PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Rogersarena.com

5 – Fall Okanagan Wine Festival
September 27 – October 7
Various Venues Throughout the Okanagan
Thewinefestivals.com

