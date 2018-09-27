5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, September 27 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
1 – Culture Days BC
September 29-30
Stand Up for Mental Health Comedy Show
Saturday 7PM-9PM
The Yoga Root, North Vancouver
Bc.culturedays.ca
2 – Fall For Local Market
September 29 & 30
115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
3 – Happenings at the Hatchery!
September 28-30
Noons Creek Hatchery, Port Moody
noonscreek.org
4 – Def Leppard & Journey
October 1 7PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Rogersarena.com
5 – Fall Okanagan Wine Festival
September 27 – October 7
Various Venues Throughout the Okanagan
Thewinefestivals.com
