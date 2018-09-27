Homeless campers living in Goldstream Provincial Park must leave by October 2

The homeless campers now living in Goldstream Provincial Park have until Tuesday, Oct. 2 to pack up and leave.

It’s been two weeks since the campers, who call themselves members of the “Namegans Nation,” moved into the park.

It has a two-week maximum stay.

“We knew at some point it was coming,” said camper Devon Woodford. “We are kind of taking it step by step right now.”

The park has been closed to the public since the group arrived.

READ MORE: Goldstream Provincial Park campground closed after homeless campers move in

The B.C. government says it’s working to find space in shelters and transitional housing for the campers.

On Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said “expect that by the end of that two week period, we will have housing or appropriate options for the people that are currently in the tent city, and the citizens of my community will be able access the park very soon.”

The group has been together for roughly five months now.

At its peak, there were 117 campers in Saanich’s Regina Park. Now, only 33 remain in Goldstream.

WATCH: Removal of Saanich tent city highlights bigger problems

There were heated exchanges between campers and local residents outside the park gates last Thursday.

“They’re just providing shelter for themselves and it’s their constitutional right to do just that,” one campsite supporter told residents, some of whom expressed concern over a spike in crime in the area.

RCMP have heard reports of crime in the park, but said it’s too soon to tell if they can be attributed to the homeless campers.