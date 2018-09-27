Goldstream Park
September 27, 2018 6:28 pm

Homeless campers living in Goldstream Provincial Park must leave by October 2

Kylie Stanton By Videojournalist  Global News

A Saanich homeless camp has been moved for the third time in less than a week. As Kylie Stanton reports, the residents are asking the public to help find a space for them.

A A

The homeless campers now living in Goldstream Provincial Park have until Tuesday, Oct. 2 to pack up and leave.

It’s been two weeks since the campers, who call themselves members of the “Namegans Nation,” moved into the park.

It has a two-week maximum stay.

“We knew at some point it was coming,” said camper Devon Woodford.   “We are kind of taking it step by step right now.”

Story continues below

The park has been closed to the public since the group arrived.

READ MORE: Goldstream Provincial Park campground closed after homeless campers move in

The B.C. government says it’s working to find space in shelters and transitional housing for the campers.

On Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said “expect that by the end of that two week period, we will have housing or appropriate options for the people that are currently in the tent city, and the citizens of my community will be able access the park very soon.”

The group has been together for roughly five months now.

At its peak, there were 117 campers in Saanich’s Regina Park. Now, only 33 remain in Goldstream.

Goldstream-park1

A look at the camp in Goldstream Provincial Park. It is closed to the public and the media. Photo submitted.

Goldstream-park2

A look at the camp in Goldstream Provincial Park. It is closed to the public and the media. Photo submitted.

Goldstream-park3

A look at the camp in Goldstream Provincial Park. It is closed to the public and the media. Photo submitted.

Goldstream-park4

A look at the camp in Goldstream Provincial Park. It is closed to the public and the media. Photo submitted.

Goldstream-park5

A look at the camp in Goldstream Provincial Park. It is closed to the public and the media. Photo submitted.

WATCH: Removal of Saanich tent city highlights bigger problems

There were heated exchanges between campers and local residents outside the park gates last Thursday.

“They’re just providing shelter for themselves and it’s their constitutional right to do just that,” one campsite supporter told residents, some of whom expressed concern over a spike in crime in the area.

RCMP have heard reports of crime in the park, but said it’s too soon to tell if they can be attributed to the homeless campers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Campers Goldstream Park
Goldstream Park
Goldstream Park campers
Goldstream Park Langford
Goldstream Provincial Park
Homeless campers Goldstream Park
Homeless Encampment
Namegans Nation
Namegans Nation Goldstream Park
October 2
Tent City

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News