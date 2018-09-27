Sept. 29 – Hope Mission

Thanksgiving is a time for family, celebration and togetherness. But imagine what it feels like, to be on the streets — hungry and all alone.
This week on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by the Hope Mission.
For $54, you can provide a hot meal and other care for 20 of our hungry, hurting neighbours. Your gift will fill and empty stomach and touch a broken heart.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.