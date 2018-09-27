Hope Mission
September 27, 2018 4:28 pm

Sept. 29 – Hope Mission

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Hope Mission

Courtesy: Hope Mission
Thanksgiving is a time for family, celebration and togetherness. But imagine what it feels like, to be on the streets — hungry and all alone.

This week on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by the Hope Mission.

For $54, you can provide a hot meal and other care for 20 of our hungry, hurting neighbours. Your gift will fill and empty stomach and touch a broken heart.

