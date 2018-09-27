Canada
September 27, 2018 4:48 pm

Hamilton police seize 60 lbs of marijuana from illegal dispensary

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Hamilton police raided an illegal dispensary in Hamilton, just weeks ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana set for Oct. 17.

Police said the dispensary on Upper Sherman Avenue and Fennell Avenue East was searched on Wednesday.

During the search, police say a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman tried to flee.

Police said 60 pounds of marijuana products including edibles were seized.

Richard Gravelle and Simara Mundo, both from Hamilton, face drug-trafficking charges.

