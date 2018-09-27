Agreement will improve health, safety in Manitoba First Nations communities

Isolated First Nations communities in Manitoba will soon have access to improved emergency response training and abuse prevention strategies.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and Canadian Red Cross signed an agreement Thursday in Winnipeg.

“We need to make sure our own citizens are trained and in place to help out at the ground level when emergencies arise, especially in the more isolated communities,” Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said.

Conrad Sauvé, President of the Canadian Red Cross said the deal builds on an already strong relationship between the two organizations.

“It is in this spirit of cooperation, respect and partnership that the Red Cross is committed to the development of strategies and initiatives intended to help improve the well-being of First Nations in Manitoba. This includes helping to enhance their emergency response capacity,” Sauvé said.

Violence, bullying and abuse prevention are key components of the plan, in addition to enhancements in emergency response for remote communities.

“First Nation citizens have unique needs when it comes to anti-bullying. We have to take into consideration intergenerational impacts and how that affects us; along with cultural relevance for the development of anti-bullying materials,” Dumas said.