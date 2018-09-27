Cool and wet weather slows harvest in Saskatchewan

Harvest operations in Saskatchewan slowed in the past week as cool and wet weather moved into the province.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday 68 per cent of the crop is now in the bin. The five-year average for this time of year is 64 per cent.

READ MORE: Big research boost for Canada’s pulse sector

Harvest is furthest along in southern regions, with nearly 90 per cent of the crop combined.

Central regions are close to 60 per cent combined, with roughly 30 per cent combined in northern areas.

Rain was recorded in most of the province, and up to 15 centimetres of snow reported in west-central regions.

Western Canadian Wheat Growers chair Jim Wickett, who farms in Rosetown, said it will likely be another week or two before harvest can resume in the region.

He said cereal grain crops could be downgraded by the wet weather, but oilseeds should not be affected.

READ MORE: Sask government accepting applications for Saskatchewan Value-Added Agriculture Incentive

The late-season rain and snow has improved soil conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at four per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and six per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated 48 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 10 per cent very short.

– With files from The Canadian Press