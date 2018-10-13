Ontario municipal election 2018: Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County will have a new mayor as Robert Quaiff won’t be seeking re-election after a 17-year run in municipal politics.

Quaiff announced in June he would not be running after a failed bid as a provincial Liberal candidate. Quaiff was first elected as a councillor in 2000 and was elected mayor in 2014.

That opens the door for three candidates — two of them current ward councillors. Ward 9 Coun. Steve Ferguson and Ward 4 Coun. Dianne O’Brien have tossed their names into the race along with Picton mechanic/business owner Richard Whiten.

Candidates

Mayor

Steve Ferguson (current Ward 9 councillor)

Dianne O’Brien (current Ward 4 councillor)

Richard Whiten

Ward 1 Picton (2 to be elected)

Stephanie Bell

Ray Hobson

Phil St. Jean

Kate MacNaughton

Mark Rose

Barry Turpin (current Ward 2 councillor)

Ward 2 Bloomfield/Hallowell (2 to be elected)

Gord Fox (incumbent)

Gil Leclerc

Brad Nieman (incumbent)

Phil Prinzen

Ward 3 Wellington (1 to be elected)

Jim Dunlop (incumbent)

Mike Harper

Brent Kleinsteuber

Ward 4 Ameliasburgh (3 to be elected)

Andreas Bolik

Paul Boyd

Tim Fellows

Janice Maynard (incumbent)

Michael McLeod

Bill McMahon

Roy Pennell (incumbent)

Terry Shortt

Ward 5 Athol (1 to be elected)

Nicola Chapman

Jamie Forrester (incumbent)

Bob Rogers

Ward 6 Sophiasburgh (1 to be elected)

Bill Roberts (acclaimed)

Ward 7 Hillier (1 to be elected)

Angie Baldwin

Steve Graham (incumbent)

Ernest Margetson

Ward 8 North Marysburgh (1 to be elected)

Stewart Bailey

David Harrison (incumbent)

Ward 9 South Marysburgh (1 to be elected)

Geoff Church

John Hirsch

Brian Sword

Elis Ziegler

The county

Despite its name, Prince Edward County is a single-tier municipal government which includes a number of centres including Picton, Wellington, Ameliasburg, Bloomfield, Carrying Place to name a few. The area is a vacation and culinary destination with its numerous vineyards, wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfast outlets and the Sandbanks Provincial Park on Lake Ontario.

Population (2016)

24,735

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$99,686/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

40.35/55.40

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

39.31/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Neil Ellis (Liberal) – Bay of Quinte

Provincial

Todd Smith (Progressive Conservative) – Bay of Quinte