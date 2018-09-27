Calgary Drop-In Centre fights cannabis store opening in East Village

With the legalization of cannabis coming Oct. 17, it’s crunch time at the city’s development appeals board as it hears cases from potential cannabis shop owners appealing rejected shop applications. Community groups will also be speaking at the hearings, concerned about stores that have already been given the go-ahead to start selling cannabis after Oct. 17.

The Calgary Drop-In Centre is one such group and they’re trying to prevent a cannabis store opening near its doors in the East Village.

The cannabis store is located on 8 Avenue S.E. The distance between the store and the Drop-In centre is much further away than the 150 metres designated by the city.

Drop-In Centre acting executive director Sandra Clarkson writes in a letter to the development appeal board that the centre is “concerned about the availability of marijuana and the impact it will have on both our clientele and the new retail operator who may be faced with high levels of loitering, public intoxication or abhorrent behaviour.”

The development appeal board will hear the case Friday.