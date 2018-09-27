Winnipeg United Way kicks off Koats for Kids campaign

The United Way is asking for gently used winter gear as it launches its annual Koats for Kids campaign.

The campaign says one in four children in Winnipeg lives in poverty.

Koats for Kids has been giving winter gear to the less fortunate for almost 30 years.

In addition to coats, the program is also asking for gently used children’s mitts, toques, squares and ski-pants. The program says orders for winter gear are already coming in because of the earlier-than-normal cold temperatures.

They say their inventory is very low this year and donations are urgent. Last year they received more than 34,000 donations of winter clothing.

The Koats for Kids website shows the multiple businesses in Winnipeg that are accepting donations.