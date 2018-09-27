Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run in Agincourt

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in east-end Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road in Agincourt.

Toronto police said a 79-year-old man was crossing mid-block when he was struck.

Toronto paramedics said the pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle, which did not remain at the scene, is described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Collision: Sheppard Ave E /Kennedy Rd

-pedestrian struck, unknown injuries

-EMS on scene, patient transported to hospital

-veh/driver fled the area, last seen eastbound on Sheppard

-Police on scene for investigation#GO1785890@TPS42Div^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 27, 2018