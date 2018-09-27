Crime
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run in Agincourt

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in east-end Toronto.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road in Agincourt.

Toronto police said a 79-year-old man was crossing mid-block when he was struck.

Toronto paramedics said the pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle, which did not remain at the scene, is described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

