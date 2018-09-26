NFB gives reporters a sneak peek at its production facilities before landmark move

Reporters got a sneak peek at the National Film Board’s headquarters in advance of a public open house the agency is set to host. It will likely be one of the last times people will take a look inside the board’s 60-year-old home before the board moves downtown.

The board’s current home, which is along Highway 40, is being upgraded to a new $125-million site on Bleury Street in the Quartier des Spectacles.

The original was put there because the board needed space on the fringes of town, it was close to a major highway, and at the time, it was far from a population centre at a time when film used dangerous chemicals in production.

Reporters (like me) got a chance to tour the National Film Board headquarters in Ville St-Laurent. It has been the agency's home since 1956, but won't be for long.

“Basically, we’re rebuilding everything in our new building, a building of the 21st century,” said Claude Joli-Coeur, the board’s chairperson.

The $125-million site at the Quartier des Spectacles fits among the tall buildings downtown, with an edgy steel-and-glass appearance. But moving in from the low-slung current headquarters will be bittersweet, producer Kat Boulu told Global News.

There are about 13,000 films that are archived at the National Film Board — fortunately, because they're film it's possible to get high definition digital versions made. Those films are being steadily put online for free viewing.

“Personally, what I’ll miss about this place is that I feel the history every day. I feel that this is the birthplace of documentary, and since I work in the documentary studio, it feeds me and the people I work with every day,” she said. The board is especially proud of being a “one-stop-shop” for film production while being a non-commercial organization.

The new headquarters of the NFB looks pretty incredible — I walked past it a bunch this festival season without realizing what was going in there. It has a "crack" or a "scratch" that seems to go right through the middle.

The NFB is scheduled to move into its new downtown Montreal location in May of 2019.

The public open house of the Ville St-Laurent location will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30. It will be the first open house held at the board in about 30 years.