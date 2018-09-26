West Nile death reported in Haldimand-Norfolk

A death linked to West Nile virus has been reported in the Haldimand-Norfolk region.

The Health Unit (HNHU) has identified six human cases of West Nile virus within the region, including one death.

Most recent data from its West Nile Virus Surveillance program, which focuses on mosquito trapping and testing, indicate five mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile – two in Cayuga and one in each of Simcoe, Dunnville and Caledonia.

The health unit says, “The positive human cases and positive mosquito pools is a clear indication that [the] threat of West Nile virus is present within our region and the public must take measures to protect themselves.”

That includes applying mosquito repellent containing DEET, and avoiding being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

