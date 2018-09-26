How much has the City of Vancouver spent on fighting controversial pipeline?

Since 2014, Vancouver has been involved in several court cases and hearings to fight the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

It cost taxpayers $343,000 — the cost is likely higher, as Vancouver is only counting external legal fees.

The city pulled money from different sources, including property taxes, utility and parking metre revenue.

By contrast, the city of Burnaby was involved in 10 cases at a cost of $1.2 million.

said it spent $1.2M on several court challenges. See below for list of court cases both cities have lost against Kinder Morgan since 2014.

Over the years, Trans Mountain won 24 straight court challenges before losing last month when the Federal Court of Appeal overturned the Trudeau government’s approval of the pipeline expansion.