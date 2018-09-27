Bowman the heavy favourite in Winnipeg mayoral race: Political scientists

With less than a month to go until Winnipeg voters hit the polls, Mayor Brian Bowman is the clear favourite in the mayoral race, say several Winnipeg experts.

Chris Adams, political scientist at the University of Manitoba, said candidates looking to unseat Bowman have not gained any ground at several forums in the last week.

“(Tuesday night’s) debate I don’t think was a great sign of narrowing the gap,” Adams said.

“I think we have to see more debates, but we‘re hoping for a little more substance. We have to see candidates marking out more solidly what their platforms rare, rather than just saying we’re going forward.”

Bowman is refusing to participate in any debates where all candidates are not present, and while frustrating for his opponents, Adams said this is the right strategy.

“He wants to have his opponents as a large crowd, rather than a single entity,” Adams said. “The more he can have [Jenny] Motkaluk, along with the other candidates on the stage he’d be up against, the better for him.”

“He doesn’t want to get into a shouting match, he doesn’t want to announce any controversial new policies. Having a quiet campaign is in his best interest.”

Motkaluk strategy

A recent Probe Research poll shows Motkaluk is Bowman’s main contender, but University of Winnipeg political scientist Aaron Moore said her strategy has been mixed.

“She’s played up the whole crime angle,” said Moore. “I think that would have resonated 10-20 years ago and I think the idea we can solve these issues of meth and opioid crisis through hiring more police doesn’t resonate with the public anymore.”

“If there’s a big draw at the voting station for this issue, that might hurt him because people who are against opening Portage and Main might vote against Brian Bowman,” Adams said.

But Moore said by introducing the plebiscite, it has given opponents less ammunition.

“So far it’s working in the mayor’s favour. It’s taken away something [Motkaluk] can attack although she’s still trying to do that,” Moore said.

Bowman also has history on his side. The last time an incumbent mayor ran and lost was back in 1956 when George Sharpe lost to Stephen Juba.

