Winnipeg mayoral candidate focusing on 3 ‘urgent’ priorities

Jenny Motkaluk announced her intentions to challenge Brian Bowman for his seat as Winnipeg mayor in May.

On Monday, she released her list of priorities, one of which is not re-opening the iconic intersection at Portage and Main.

“Let’s be clear – opening Portage and Main to pedestrians isn’t a priority for most ordinary Winnipeg voters,” Motkaluk said.

“Bowman’s Portage and Main legacy project matters because it’s a symbol of how an accidental mayor lost sight of our City’s real priorities.”

“Our campaign is a real campaign, and as of right now, this race is on,” Motkaluk said. “I’m against Brian Bowman’s plan to open Portage and Main. The Winnipeg that I lead will not spend another single minute or dollar talking about that issue.”

The three ‘urgent’ policy priorities set out for her campaign have been identified as:

Fix Winnipeg, to get better, faster results on repairing infrastructure like roads and sewer lines;

Protect Winnipeg with new crime prevention initiatives and strategies to promote smarter use of police resources; and

Grow Winnipeg, with reforms to promote more local economic development, encourage entrepreneurship and save taxpayer dollars.

Motkaluk had six priorities in total, with three ‘important’ ones being better transit and traffic, community pride and better service delivery.

She said she intends to gather feedback from as many people as possible to improve her platform before releasing a final version later this year.

The civic election is Oct. 24. Sept. 18 is the final deadline for potential candidates to enter the race.