September 26, 2018
Facebook reveals new US$399 stand-alone virtual reality headset, Quest

Facebook announced its new virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is off to a slow start in his mission to bring virtual reality to the masses, so perhaps it’s appropriate his company’s next VR headset will be called Quest.

The headset from Facebook’s Oculus division will be a stand-alone device that won’t require a smartphone or a connection to a personal computer to create artificial worlds.

Although Zuckerberg unveiled the Quest on Wednesday, it won’t be available until next spring, for US$399.

That price is twice as much as the less powerful Oculus Go released earlier this year. But it’s the same price as the Oculus Rift that tethers users to a PC.

Zuckerberg eventually hopes to have one billion people using virtually reality, but he acknowledged Wednesday that Facebook remains far from that goal.

