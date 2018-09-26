Telus partners with Vancouver Coastal Health to improve health care for vulnerable people

Vancouver’s homeless population will now have access to health care through a 24/7 mobile clinic launched by Telus and Vancouver Coastal Health.

The van is equipped just like a doctor’s office, complete with testing gear, drugs like naloxone, and computers to access health records.

Think of it as a clinic on wheels 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There is a similar van in Victoria, and another in Montreal.

Telus Health vice president Juggy Sihota hopes to see more in British Columbia.

“We believe Surrey is likely our next candidate.”

“We know that there may be barriers for some people that don’t exist for others and those are … people living in poverty. For homeless people being able to keep appointments, being able to follow up to get tests at labs or X-ray facilities can be really, really challenging,” says Patricia Daly, Vancouver Coastal Health Doctor.

Over the next few years, Telus is investing $5 million to put 10 healthcare vans on the road across the country.

