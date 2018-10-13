Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Bancroft
With the resignation of its mayor in 2017, voters in Bancroft will now decide between two current councillors to lead the Central Ontario town in the heart of cottage country.
Bernice Jenkins resigned as mayor in September 2017 due to health issues. Current councillor Paul Jenkins assumed the position and is seeking to maintain the role.
He’ll be up against Mary Kavanagh, another current councillor who represents Ward 1.
Candidates (as per the Town of Bancroft)
Mayor
Mary Kavanagh (current councillor)
Paul Jenkins (acting)
Ward 1
Andra Kauffeldt
Tracy McGibbon (incumbent)
Wayne Wiggins (incumbent)
Ward 2
Barry McGibbon (incumbent)
Charles Mullett (incumbent)
George Eastman
Valeria Miles
William Wellwood
The Town
Bancroft, located on the York River in Hastings County, is in the heart of cottage country and has a regional population of 40,000. It is a small town on the tip of Algonquin Park. The area has never had a traditional employer but relies heavily on annual visits from more than 150,000 tourists and seasonal cottagers. The area has more than 1,600 mineral species that gave Bancroft the title “Mineral Capital of Canada.”
Population (2016)
3,881
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$86,528/$75,369
Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
48.22/55.40
Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
57.74/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Mike Bossio (Liberal) – Hastings-Lennox and Addington
Provincial
Daryl Kramp (Progressive Conservative) – Hastings-Lennox and Addington
