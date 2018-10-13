Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Belleville

The battle for the mayor’s seat in Belleville involves a four-way showdown between political heavyweights.

Taso Christopher will be seeking re-election for his second term as mayor, having served more than a decade on city council. He narrowly won the seven-way race in 2014 by 161 votes over candidate Pat Culhane.

Christoper’s opponents include two current councillors and a former one:

Mitch Panciuk was elected to council in 2014 and is a former president of the Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

Egerton Boyce has been a councillor for 15 years and says voters want a mayor who can bring council together.

Jodie Jenkins is a former city councillor (2010) and federal Conservative candidate who sought to represent the Bay of Quinte riding in 2014.

Candidates (as per the City of Bellville)

Mayor

Egerton Boyce (current councillor)

Taso Christopher (incumbent)

Jodie Jenkins

Mitch Panciuk (current councillor)

Council Ward 1 (Belleville – 6 to be elected)

Tyler Allsopp

Paul Bell

Richard Black

Pat Culhane

Jeremy T. Davis

Carol Feeney

Michael Graham

Curtis Hayes

Stanley Jones

Sean Kelly

Chris Malette

Paul S. Martin

Kelly Mccaw (incumbent)

Danny Morrison

Brigitte Frances Muir

Garnet Thompson (incumbent)

Ryan Williams

Ward 2 (Thurlow – 2 to be elected)

Kathryn Ann Brown

Paul Carr (incumbent)

Nicholas Mulhall

Barry Robinson

Bill Sandison

Lisa Warriner

The City

The City of Belleville is located at the mouth of the Moira River on the Bay of Quinte in southern Ontario. A number of corporations and manufacturing companies are based in the city including Parmalat Canada, Norampac, CPK Interior Products. Two colleges – Loyalist and the Academy of Learning College – are based in Belleville.

Population (2016)

50,716

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$100,639/$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

108.41/55.40

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

182.76/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Neil Ellis (Liberal) – Bay of Quinte

Provincial

Todd Smith (Progressive Conservative) – Bay of Quinte