Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Belleville
The battle for the mayor’s seat in Belleville involves a four-way showdown between political heavyweights.
Taso Christopher will be seeking re-election for his second term as mayor, having served more than a decade on city council. He narrowly won the seven-way race in 2014 by 161 votes over candidate Pat Culhane.
Christoper’s opponents include two current councillors and a former one:
- Mitch Panciuk was elected to council in 2014 and is a former president of the Belleville Chamber of Commerce.
- Egerton Boyce has been a councillor for 15 years and says voters want a mayor who can bring council together.
- Jodie Jenkins is a former city councillor (2010) and federal Conservative candidate who sought to represent the Bay of Quinte riding in 2014.
Candidates (as per the City of Bellville)
Mayor
Egerton Boyce (current councillor)
Taso Christopher (incumbent)
Jodie Jenkins
Mitch Panciuk (current councillor)
Council Ward 1 (Belleville – 6 to be elected)
Tyler Allsopp
Paul Bell
Richard Black
Pat Culhane
Jeremy T. Davis
Carol Feeney
Michael Graham
Curtis Hayes
Stanley Jones
Sean Kelly
Chris Malette
Paul S. Martin
Kelly Mccaw (incumbent)
Danny Morrison
Brigitte Frances Muir
Garnet Thompson (incumbent)
Ryan Williams
Ward 2 (Thurlow – 2 to be elected)
Kathryn Ann Brown
Paul Carr (incumbent)
Nicholas Mulhall
Barry Robinson
Bill Sandison
Lisa Warriner
The City
The City of Belleville is located at the mouth of the Moira River on the Bay of Quinte in southern Ontario. A number of corporations and manufacturing companies are based in the city including Parmalat Canada, Norampac, CPK Interior Products. Two colleges – Loyalist and the Academy of Learning College – are based in Belleville.
Population (2016)
50,716
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$100,639/$75,369
Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
108.41/55.40
Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
182.76/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Neil Ellis (Liberal) – Bay of Quinte
Provincial
Todd Smith (Progressive Conservative) – Bay of Quinte
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.