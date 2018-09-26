Worker injured after home under construction partially collapses in Oakville

A worker was seriously injured after a home under construction partially collapsed in Oakville on Wednesday.

The incident happened around noon on Sabel Street near Third Line and Lakeshore Road West.

Fire officials said there were at least three people working inside the home when a portion of the wood structure collapsed.

Halton police said the worker, who was located near the garage area, sustained a leg injury. No other workers were hurt.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Male worker rescued from a house collapse on Sabel Street in #Oakville. Victim transported by @HaltonMedics207 with serious injuries. @oakvillefire says they had to use caution to prevent further collapse. pic.twitter.com/IYcr0kMdc9 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 26, 2018

— With a file from Katherine Ward