World
September 25, 2018 10:01 pm

Christie’s 19-carat pink diamond could fetch up to $50 million at auction

By Jason Neely Reuters

WATCH: The Fancy Vivid Pink diamond, weighing 18.96 carats, is the largest of its kind to be sold in Christie's history, and is estimated to fetch up to $50 million dollars at an auction in November.

A A

A pink diamond weighing in at almost 19 carats is set to go on tour before being auctioned in Geneva, and could fetch a record price of between $30 million and $50 million, Christie’s auction house announced on Tuesday.

Story continues below

The rectangular cut Pink Legacy is rated “vivid,” the highest rating for a diamond‘s color, and weighs 18.96 carats, making it the largest fancy vivid pink diamond Christie’s has ever offered for auction.

READ MORE: ‘Pink Star’ diamond becomes world’s most expensive gem (again)

It was once part of the Oppenheimer collection, Christie’s said, referring to the family who built De Beers into the world’s biggest diamond trader.

WATCH: Rare pink diamond goes on display in Hong Kong

“Its exceptional provenance will no doubt propel it into a class of its own as one of the world’s greatest diamonds,” said Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry at Christie’s.

READ MORE: Pink diamond owned by Princess Mathilde Bonaparte sells for $15.9M

Only four vivid pink diamonds of over 10 carats have ever been offered for sale at auction, with a record price per carat set last November when Christie’s Hong Kong sold “The Pink Promise,” an oval-shaped diamond of just under 15 carats, for $32,480,500.

The Pink Legacy will be shown in Hong Kong, London and New York before being auctioned by Christie’s Geneva on Nov. 13.

— With files from Alex Fraser

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Christie's
Christie's auction house
De Beers
Geneva
Hong Kong
Jewelry
London
New York
Oppenheimer collection
Oppenheimer diamond
Pink Diamond
Pink Legacy
Pink Legacy diamond
The Pink Promise

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News