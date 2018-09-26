Manitoba trades workers calling on Premier to scrap Bill 28

Manitoba building trades are speaking out against a bill that would end project labour agreements in Manitoba.

The organization represents about 8,000 construction and trades workers.

“We’re loudly and clearly sending a message that publicly-funded construction projects should put Manitoba workers and communities first,” said Sudhir Sandu, Chief Executive Officer of Manitoba Building Trades.

“If we’re going to spend billions of dollars building infrastructure locally, whether that’s municipalities, whether that’s the province, and we do not leverage those dollars to create employment and training opportunities for Manitoba’s workers and Manitoba’s youth, then we are falling behind other jurisdictions.”

Sandu said over the past decades, Manitoba trades people fought hard for the rights workers today enjoy, and they do not take those rights for granted.

The group has put up bus shelter posters and billboard ads against Bill 28, introduced by the Pallister government, saying the bill will mean fewer Manitoba union jobs on local construction projects.

“We know that cheap labour is not skilled and skilled labour is not cheap,” said Marc Lafond, President of Manitoba Building Trades. “If our government cuts corners on training and hiring of local workers that build our schools, hospitals and infrastructure, we all lose in the long run.”