Canada
September 25, 2018 5:21 pm

CHEX News anchor gets dropped in support of the Peterborough Humane Society

By Videographer  Global News

CHEX News anchor Keri Ferguson got 'dropped during a Peterborough Humane Society dunk tank fundraiser

‘I’m only doing this for the cats and dogs’ said  CHEX News anchor Keri Ferguson as she climbed onto the teetering seat of a dunk tank in front of Cody and James Accounting.  Ferguson, a long time supporter of the Peterborough Humane Society was joined buy a number of other supporters including Chamber of Commerce General Manager Stu Harrison, Susan Dunkley from the PHS and Gweneth James from Cody and James.  People would receive 3 balls in return for a donation to the PHS and attempt to dunk the participants.
