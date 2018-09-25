CHEX News anchor gets dropped in support of the Peterborough Humane Society

‘I’m only doing this for the cats and dogs’ said CHEX News anchor Keri Ferguson as she climbed onto the teetering seat of a dunk tank in front of Cody and James Accounting. Ferguson, a long time supporter of the Peterborough Humane Society was joined buy a number of other supporters including Chamber of Commerce General Manager Stu Harrison, Susan Dunkley from the PHS and Gweneth James from Cody and James. People would receive 3 balls in return for a donation to the PHS and attempt to dunk the participants.

Get daily local headlines and alerts