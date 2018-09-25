NHL trend to use small, fast players gives Flames prospect Czarnik second chance

Anyone who’s watched NHL hockey the past few seasons has noticed the league is playing a style wherein small, fast, skilled players can thrive. Just look at Calgary Flames superstar forward Johnny Gaudreau.

With a week left in this year’s pre-season, another small and fast forward, 25-year-old Austin Czarnik, is finally looking like a player who could become an everyday player for the Calgary Flames.

“More smaller guys are breaking out, so hopefully I can become one of them,” Czarnik said. “I need to keep working every single day to create my own opportunities here.”

Czarnik grew up in Michigan and spent the past few years in the Boston Bruins system. The 5’9″, 170 lb. forward was in and out of the Bruins lineup the past few seasons, racking up 59 games of NHL experience.

Now getting a fresh start with the Flames, he hopes to be on the opening day roster in Calgary.

“It’s nice to get new scenery,” Czarnik said. “I’ve been in the same organization for a couple years. Now, here I get a new opportunity. I’m happy to be here and I’m gonna try and make the most of it.”

The Vegas Golden Knights rode a fast-paced style to the Stanley Cup finals this spring, and the National Hockey League accepting Czarnik’s style can only help his cause.

“Playing with pace is something I focus on,” Czarnik said. “The other thing is being smart when I play defence: don’t just attack guys, you’re not going to be able to beat them at my size. Just be smart and let them make the mistake and try and capitalize on it.”

The Flames finish the pre-season in Edmonton on Saturday before starting the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 3rd in Vancouver.