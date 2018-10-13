Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Cobourg
Voters in Cobourg will have one less decision to make after John Henderson was acclaimed the town’s next mayor.
Henderson, the current deputy mayor, was the only person who submitted nomination papers for the town’s top spot. He will replace Mayor Gil Brocanier, who in July announced he was retiring after a 23-year career in municipal politics. That includes his two terms as a town councillor starting in 1985, followed by deputy mayor in 2006. He served two terms as mayor beginning in 2010.
Candidates
Mayor
John Henderson (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
Randy Curtis
Suzanne Seguin (incumbent councillor)
Councillors (5 to be elected)
Nicole Beatty
Aaron Burchat (incumbent)
Adam Bureau
Emily Chorley
Brian Darling (incumbent)
Karl Vom Dorff
Travis Hoover
Miriam Mutton
Johnny Percolides
Boundary/history
The Town of Cobourg, on the shore of Lake Ontario, is 95 kilometres east of Toronto. The town thrives on summer tourism, with thousands flocking annually to Victoria Park Beach. Food processing is the largest industry for the town.
Population (2016)
19,440
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$114,101 /$75,369
Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
67.27/55.40
Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
87.80/68.69
Political representation
Federal
Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough South
Provincial
David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South
