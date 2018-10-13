Ontario municipal election 2018: Town of Cobourg

Voters in Cobourg will have one less decision to make after John Henderson was acclaimed the town’s next mayor.

Henderson, the current deputy mayor, was the only person who submitted nomination papers for the town’s top spot. He will replace Mayor Gil Brocanier, who in July announced he was retiring after a 23-year career in municipal politics. That includes his two terms as a town councillor starting in 1985, followed by deputy mayor in 2006. He served two terms as mayor beginning in 2010.

Candidates

Mayor

John Henderson (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Randy Curtis

Suzanne Seguin (incumbent councillor)

Councillors (5 to be elected)

Nicole Beatty

Aaron Burchat (incumbent)

Adam Bureau

Emily Chorley

Brian Darling (incumbent)

Karl Vom Dorff

Travis Hoover

Miriam Mutton

Johnny Percolides

Boundary/history

The Town of Cobourg, on the shore of Lake Ontario, is 95 kilometres east of Toronto. The town thrives on summer tourism, with thousands flocking annually to Victoria Park Beach. Food processing is the largest industry for the town.

Population (2016)

19,440

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/Ont. median

$114,101 /$75,369

Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

67.27/55.40

Violent Crime Severity Index (2017) – municipal/Ont.

87.80/68.69

Political representation

Federal

Kim Rudd (Liberal) – Northumberland-Peterborough South

Provincial

David Piccini (Progressive Conservative) – Northumberland-Peterborough South