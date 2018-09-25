A first for France: Man sent to jail for 3 months under ‘cat-calling’ law

A man who slapped a woman’s bottom on a bus near Paris has been jailed for three months and, in a first under a new law against cat–calling, also fined for lewd remarks about her physique.

The man, inebriated when he boarded the rush-hour bus, smacked the 21-year-old on the buttocks and made an insulting comment about her breasts, before a squabble with the bus driver, who jammed the doors shut while police were alerted.

A judge in Evry, south of Paris, sentenced the man, in his 30s, to three months behind bars for the slap, considered an act of outright sexual aggression, and added a fine of 300 euros ($353) for the offending comments.

Court and justice ministry officials said the fine was the first imposed under legislation that seeks to deter predatory remarks and harassing actions such as wolf-whistles, which are fairly commonplace in public life in France.

The minister behind the legislation, which also allows for on-the-spot fines of as much as 750 euros ($880), posted a message on Twitter hailing the court decision.

“Bravo for the bus driver’s quick-wittedness and the penalty imposed,” said Marlene Schiappa, the gender equality minister.

👩🏽‍✈️1ère condamnation pour outrage sexiste !

Bravo pour la réactivité du chauffeur de bus et mise en œuvre de la sanction. Ensemble mettons fin aux violences sexistes et sexuelles.#nerienlaisserpasser #loischiappa @NBelloubet @gerardcollomb @ALouisDeputee13 @LaetitiaAvia https://t.co/3DzKEcxoV1 — 🇫🇷 MarleneSchiappa (@MarleneSchiappa) September 25, 2018

The sentence comes weeks after an episode of violent sexual harassment in the street was captured on CCTV footage.

In the video, a man who had wolf-whistled a 22-year-old woman outside a Paris cafe was seen punching her in the face after she rebuffed him with sharp words.

A suspect in that case was arrested in late August after the footage went viral, prompting a police hunt.

Globally, one in three women and girls experiences physical or sexual violence, the United Nations estimates. In France, a recent survey showed more than half — 53 percent — of women say they have experienced sexual harassment or assault.