Canada
September 24, 2018 9:18 pm

A third tornado hit Ottawa-area, says Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - Image taken in Dunrobin after a tornado touched down in the area on Sept. 21, 2018.

Mike Le Couteur/Global News
A A

Environment Canada says three tornadoes touched down in the Ottawa-area on Friday, snapping power lines like twigs and lifting roofs off homes.

READ MORE: Here’s how the Ottawa-Gatineau tornadoes formed so quickly

The national weather agency previously said only two tornadoes touched down.

It says the newly discovered tornado was the weakest of the three, and actually happened before the others.

It says the EF-1 category twister touched down at about 4:15 p.m. in Calabogie, approximately 100 kilometres west of Ottawa.

WATCH: Injured Gatineau man describes moments tornado hit

Its winds reached 175 km/h, damaging roofs and uprooting trees.

The other two tornadoes happened less than an hour later, with winds reaching 265 km/h and 220 km/h respectively.

The strongest of the tornadoes — a category EF-3 — formed in Kinburn, and over the course of 40 minutes travelled through Dunrobin and hopped the Ottawa River to Gatineau.

Cleanup efforts are continuing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Environment Canada
Ontario
third tornado ontario
Tornado
tornado Ontario
tornado ottawa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News