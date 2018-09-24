A third tornado hit Ottawa-area, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada says three tornadoes touched down in the Ottawa-area on Friday, snapping power lines like twigs and lifting roofs off homes.

READ MORE: Here’s how the Ottawa-Gatineau tornadoes formed so quickly

The national weather agency previously said only two tornadoes touched down.

It says the newly discovered tornado was the weakest of the three, and actually happened before the others.

It says the EF-1 category twister touched down at about 4:15 p.m. in Calabogie, approximately 100 kilometres west of Ottawa.

WATCH: Injured Gatineau man describes moments tornado hit

Its winds reached 175 km/h, damaging roofs and uprooting trees.

Some of the damage in #calabogie after #onstorm. This doesn't even account for it! :( Their power could potentially be out until Wednesday reports say. pic.twitter.com/K14eDhjO5b — Crystal McLeod (@CrystalLMcLeod) September 23, 2018

The other two tornadoes happened less than an hour later, with winds reaching 265 km/h and 220 km/h respectively.

The strongest of the tornadoes — a category EF-3 — formed in Kinburn, and over the course of 40 minutes travelled through Dunrobin and hopped the Ottawa River to Gatineau.

Cleanup efforts are continuing.