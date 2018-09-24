Philanthropist couple to match community donations for new Dundas hospice

St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation is appealing to the public for their support as they get ready to break ground on a new hospice in Dundas.

Margaret’s Place, a 10-bed facility that will overlook a ravine just off Governor’s Road, aims to provide end-of-life care in a home-like environment.

The hospice is named in honour of the Juravinksi family, who donated $2 million to the project.

St. Joseph’s Villa president and CEO, Maureen Ellis says $11.5 million has been raised so far but $13 million is needed to get it up and running.

“We not only have to raise the money to build it but we also have to operate it going forward. The ministry funding only covers about 60 per cent of those costs primarily related to nursing.”

Food, housekeeping and building maintenance are all operational costs that currently not covered.

Ellis says now is the time to donate through the gift of love campaign.

“Margaret and Charles Juravinski through their foundation have offered to match community giving, at least for the next few months.”

“Every $25 is fifty.”

The hospice will break ground late this fall.

Margaret’s Place is expected to open by early 2020.