Vernon mayoral candidate tackles homelessness

One of the Vernon mayoralty candidates says he has some new ideas of how the city can deal with the homelessness issue.

Erik Olesen will hold a townhall meeting Wednesday night (Sept 26th) at the Schubert Centre, focusing mostly on that issue, along with addictions and housing.

He said he’s talked with the mayor of Medicine Hat Alberta, which he says is the only Canadian city known to be homelessness-free.

“with all this information I’m getting — between having conversations with ministers and the mayor of Medicine Hat — I’m coming up with a plan that I would like to present, get some public input, see how the public’s feeling about it,” Olesen said.

Medicine Hat has been homelessness-free for three years, using a housing-first strategy.